More great news from the Deck the Docks fundraising cruises. The Celebration crew reports that Tuesday night’s annual Benefactors Cruise generated over $19,000, surpassing the amount raised on last year’s cruise. Deck the Docks is in its 7th year and is expected to surpass $150,000 in contributions. It’s a fundraising effort for the Dogwood Animal Shelter. Cruises take place on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays every week through the end of the year. You’re encouraged to book your spot early to ensure your place. There are still spots available for Friday night this week, but Saturday’s cruise is already sold out.