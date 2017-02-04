News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Deck the Docks Success

What’s considered a Lake Area tradition to benefit the Dogwood Animal Shelter is being called a success. The 6th annual Deck the Docks, which involved a series of cruises on the Celebration to view Christmas decorations, was able to raise just over $29,000 for the animal shelter. The cruises were held between Thanskgiving weekend and the end of the year with several area business and entertainers contributing to the cause. A benefactors cruise was also part of the effort which was sponsored by JJ’s at the Copper Pot, Dale Blue, Rick Bryant, and others. Deck the Docks is an event made possible each year by Celebration Cruises, Dock Realty, KRMS Radio and 93.5 ROCKS.

