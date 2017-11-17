Nearly a week into the November firearms season for deer hunters, and so far over 138,000 deer have been harvested across the state. That total includes more than 76,000 antlered deer and over 48,000 does.

Numbers in the lake area look like this:

In Morgan County: 2,049 total deer harvested…1094 antlered

Camden County: 1755 total deer…880 antlered

Miller County: 1502…787 antlered deer

Howell County hunters lead the state with a total harvest of 3,137 deer so far. The firearms season lasts through November 21st.