Another twelve offenders have been sentenced to the Department of Corrections on various
charges out of Morgan County. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee
says the majority of the cases dealt with charges of possessing controlled substances and
endangering the welfare of a child. The punishments ranged from a suspended imposition of
sentence and probation to ten years in prison. Nine of the 12 sent to D.O.C. were sentenced with
preference for institutional treatment.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.