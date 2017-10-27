Another twelve offenders have been sentenced to the Department of Corrections on various

charges out of Morgan County. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee

says the majority of the cases dealt with charges of possessing controlled substances and

endangering the welfare of a child. The punishments ranged from a suspended imposition of

sentence and probation to ten years in prison. Nine of the 12 sent to D.O.C. were sentenced with

preference for institutional treatment.