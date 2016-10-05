News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

More Details on Camden County Auditor’s Office

By 1 Comment

3734571-Camden_County_Courthouse_Camdenton_Missouri_CamdentonMore details have been discovered regarding the Camden County Auditor’s Office. County Clerk Rowland Todd says, according to the statute, the right action was taken in regards to the Commission announcing Kathy Fewell cannot be Chief Deputy Auditor without their approval.

      news-100516-sworn-in - 5th October 2016

Todd says Ronnie Capps brought Fewell to his office to be sworn in. He also says there is also, at least, one other person in the courthouse who was sworn in improperly without commission approval.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Comments

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.