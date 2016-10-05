More details have been discovered regarding the Camden County Auditor’s Office. County Clerk Rowland Todd says, according to the statute, the right action was taken in regards to the Commission announcing Kathy Fewell cannot be Chief Deputy Auditor without their approval.

Todd says Ronnie Capps brought Fewell to his office to be sworn in. He also says there is also, at least, one other person in the courthouse who was sworn in improperly without commission approval.

