A couple of major retail developments continue to take shape in Osage Beach which could mean good news to other developments which have, recently, been on the decline. City Administrator Jeana Woods says retail attracts retail and, from what she knows, the future Osage Beach Commons near the outlet mall remains on schedule and should provide a big boost to the city…

Developers are in the process of putting roads, water and sewer in place for the Commons with stores expected to open their doors sometime next year. Woods also says that the Arrowhead Development project, in the KK area, is also moving right along and will provide a big boost to the city as well.