DNR Encourages You to “E-Cycle” Your Old Electronics

If you upgraded your tech toys over the holiday, you don’t have to throw out your old ones.  The Department of Natural Resources is encouraging you to “e-cycle” your electronic devices.  Televisions can be donated to schools, nursing homes, or other businesses that could use them for showing movies or training videos.  Old computers can be refurbished and upgraded with installation of memory and then repurposed.  And your phones can be donated for use as emergency phones for the elderly, disabled, battered women’s shelters, etc.  Even if a phone has no active cell service, it can still be used to call 9-1-1 for emergency assistance.  For more information and to find an e-cycling center near you, log on to ecyclemo.org.

