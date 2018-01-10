The DNR is standing firmly behind their latest batch of tests for TCE in the water supply. At a citizens meeting held in Camdenton last night, Superfund Section Chief Valerie Wilder said results showing no traces of TCE in samples from October stands.

NEWS-1-10-18 Wilder Results - 10th January 2018

At least one member of the committee had claimed to KRMS that a DNR representative had told them the results were released prematurely and they would be providing new data at the meeting. Wilder said point blank that was not the case.

NEWS-1-10-18 Wilder Not Premature - 10th January 2018

The latest water samples included nearly 30 private wells along with public wells and springs. The DNR says the sludge disposal site at the airport is not considered a risk to drinking water and no further testing is planned there.