DNR To Test Water for TCE This Month

DNR tests of Camdenton’s drinking water will take place before the month is out.  At a recent citizens meeting regarding TCE, the DNR announced an agreement with the city by which the state agency would take the next round of scheduled samples to test for any presence of the chemical.  Those tests normally take place in April, but to meet public demand and attempt to alleviate some concerns, they’ve agreed to move the testing up.

That’s City Administrator Jeff Hancock.  The DNR added that they’re trying to have the results back in time for the next citizens meeting.

