Ask any law enforcement officer in the Lake Area and they are likely to respond the same…domestic violence continues to be a big problem and the numbers speak for themselves. Just last week alone, deputies from the tri-county area responded to a combined 19 reports of domestic violence…eight reports in Morgan County, seven in Camden County and four in Miller County. There were nine counts of domestic assault filed with more expected to be filed resulting from the 19 reports…that represents about 7-and-a-half percent of all the calls received for just last week alone and does not take into account any responses by municipal law enforcement. The majority of domestic calls are described as non-physical and usually the result of a combination of alcohol, drugs and finances.