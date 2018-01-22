News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Domestics and Burglaries Keeping Morgan County Deputies Busy

Domestic assaults and burglaries continue to keep the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department busy. Sheriff Norman Dills says there were 21 total reports for the week, recently, ending on the 14th. Of the 21 reports, there were four each involving domestic assaults and burglaries. There were also two reports each involving controlled substances, trespassing and tampering with motor vehicles. As this week begins, according to the department’s website, there were 67 inmates in the custody of the Morgan County Jail not counting ICE holds (immigration detainees).

