The suspect in a double-homicide in Miller County will be back in court in February. The case against Gary Sweet of Rolla is scheduled for another review hearing February 7th. It was part of a caseload conference held in which the public defender is seeking relief. The 58-year old Sweet appeared in court for a status hearing last week. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of Riverview Campground caretakers Jim and Sheri Parker. Sweet also faces four counts of armed criminal action and two counts of assault. In addition to the murders, Sweet also allegedly injured one other person when he fired his weapon into a nearby trailer.