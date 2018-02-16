News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Double-Murder Suspect Due in Court Next Month

Gary Sweet

A man accused of killing two people at a Lake Ozark campground is due back in court next month after a case review held last week.  Gary Sweet of Rolla is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of the caretakers at Riverview Campground in November.  He’s also charged with four counts of armed criminal action and a pair of assault charges.  His case is one of several that have been held up as part of a caseload conference proceeding.  The public defender’s office is seeking judicial relief from a number of cases, citing workload and understaffing issues.  Sweet will be back in court March 21st for an attorney status hearing.  CaseNet says the purpose of the hearing is, quote “to see if the public defender’s office has officially entered on the case due to caseload conference issues.”

