History is made when the DOW used a 156-point gain for the day, yesterday, closing for the first-time ever above the 20-thousand mark. The news is exciting for investors but, according to Lake Area financial advisor Mark House with Smith Moore, the achievement needs to be kept in perspective.
House goes onto say 1000-point moves back in the 90’s would be comparable, now, to going from 20-thousand to 26 or 27-thousand. The S-and-P 500 and Nasdaq also joined the DOW in record territory on Wednesday translating to investors being optimistic about the economy.
