DOW Reaches New Mark

smith_332-118

History is made when the DOW used a 156-point gain for the day, yesterday, closing for the first-time ever above the 20-thousand mark. The news is exciting for investors but, according to Lake Area financial advisor Mark House with Smith Moore, the achievement needs to be kept in perspective.

      NEWS-012617-DOW PERSPECTIVE - 26th January 2017

House goes onto say 1000-point moves back in the 90’s would be comparable, now, to going from 20-thousand to 26 or 27-thousand. The S-and-P 500 and Nasdaq also joined the DOW in record territory on Wednesday translating to investors being optimistic about the economy.

