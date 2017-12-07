The Camden County Highway Department hopes to make some much needed drainage repairs next year now that their budget has cleared the auditor’s review. Highway Administrator Lee Schuman says they’re targeting four spots that frequently have problems.

Those locations include two sites on Business Park Road, Glover Road in Richland, and Bollinger Creek Road in Climax Springs. Schuman says the existing drainage systems there simply aren’t enough.

Those projects are included in the department’s $6.8 million budget plan for 2018.