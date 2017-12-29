News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Drivers are reminded to use caution this weekend.  Law enforcement will be out in full force to try to keep the roads safe over the holiday period, which begins tonight and lasts 11:59 Monday night.  Designate a driver or call a cab if you’ve been drinking.  If you suspect someone is too impaired to drive, take their keys if necessary.  If you do have an emergency on the roads, call 9-1-1 or dial *55….that will ring into the nearest Highway Patrol headquarters.  Last year during the New Year’s holiday, there were 539 accidents reported, resulting in eight deaths and 302 injuries.

