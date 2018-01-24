Another wrong-way driver has been taken into custody in the Lake Area. Although official details have not been released, it is known that the incident happened shortly after midnight Tuesday morning when a driver in an SUV was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway-54 near Eldon. The unidentified driver, allegedly, almost struck at least one vehicle head-on.The Miller County Sheriff’s Department tells KRMS News that more details will be announced when official charges are filed.