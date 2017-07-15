News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Driver Released, Passengers Taken to Jail

By Leave a Comment

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

A traffic stop on Highway-54 near Highway-87 in Miller County comes to an end with the driver being released and two passengers being taken to jail. The highway patrol says the unidentified driver was pulled over late Friday afternoon for an apparent registration violation. Two passengers in the car with him, 30-year-old Jeffrey Corrigan of St. Louis and 29-year-old Anthony Koessel of St. Peters, were taken into custody. Corrigan had been wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of O’Fallon for driving while suspended. Koessel is being charged with possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having a dextro amphetamine pill on him…both, taken to the Miller County Jail.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.