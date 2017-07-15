A traffic stop on Highway-54 near Highway-87 in Miller County comes to an end with the driver being released and two passengers being taken to jail. The highway patrol says the unidentified driver was pulled over late Friday afternoon for an apparent registration violation. Two passengers in the car with him, 30-year-old Jeffrey Corrigan of St. Louis and 29-year-old Anthony Koessel of St. Peters, were taken into custody. Corrigan had been wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of O’Fallon for driving while suspended. Koessel is being charged with possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having a dextro amphetamine pill on him…both, taken to the Miller County Jail.