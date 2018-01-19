News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Drought Relief Assistance Available

By Leave a Comment

Local farmers that suffered effects of drought conditions have some remedy available to them.  The USDA has announced that they’re accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program from farmers and ranchers in Camden, Pulaski, and Laclede counties.  It’s a cost-share assistance program that helps in cases where water availability for livestock, orchards, and vineyards is low that they may not survive without help. The available funds can be used for installing pipelines for livestock water or irrigation systems, constructing and deepening wells, and other projects.  For more information call 417-532-5741.

