The state has seen an increase in drowning deaths this year. The State Highway Patrol has released their latest data on statewide fatalities. So far 36 people have drowned this year – that’s up from 27 at this same time a year ago. Overall, though, total fatalities are down slightly. Boating fatalities are down by four and vehicle-related deaths have decreased by eight, down to 501 from 509 at this time last year.