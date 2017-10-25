Area residents will have a couple of chances this week to get rid of those old, unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs. The national drug take back day is scheduled for Saturday from 10am-2pm. During that time, you can drop off your medication at either the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or the Osage Beach Police Department. Morgan County is hosting a separate take back event a day earlier. Residents there can drop off their drugs at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday from 9am until 3pm.