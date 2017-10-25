News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Area residents will have a couple of chances this week to get rid of those old, unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs.  The national drug take back day is scheduled for Saturday from 10am-2pm.  During that time, you can drop off your medication at either the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or the Osage Beach Police Department.  Morgan County is hosting a separate take back event a day earlier.  Residents there can drop off their drugs at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday from 9am until 3pm.

