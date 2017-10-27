Just a reminder that you can start getting rid of those unwanted or expired prescription medications today. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office will serve as a drop-off point for the drug take-back program TODAY from 9am until 3pm.
For residents in Miller and Camden Counties, the national drug take-back event is scheduled for Saturday from 10am-2pm with drop-off locations at the Osage Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
