The Water Patrol is participating in a national campaign aimed at stopping Boating While Intoxicated incidents. Operation Dry Water is scheduled to take place June 30th through July 2nd, during which time the patrol will focus on detecting impaired drivers on the water. The campaign resulted in 661 stops last year. During those stops, the patrol made 11 arrests for BWI, issued 114 summonses for boating violations, 176 summonses for non-boating violations, and gave 613 warnings.