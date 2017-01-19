A two-vehicle accident on the Osage Beach Parkway, near Passover Road, sends two people to the emergency room with minor injuries and results in charges being filed. Osage Beach Police say it happened shortly after 4:00 Sunday morning when a car driven by 21-year-old Juan Carlos Pacheco Santiago turned onto the parkway crossing both lanes before striking, head-on in the center lane, a car driven by Lori Kay Tilton of Sunrise Beach. Santiago and a passenger in Tilton’s car, Emely Mathews, were both treated for minor injuries. Santiago is charged with second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing an accident and other traffic-related offenses. He is also charged with a felony DWI in Camden County and is free on a one-thousand dollar cash-only bond.