DWI/Drug Courts Providing Community Service

heather miller

Problem offenders trying to get help with drug and alcohol problems are giving back to the community through Camden County’s new DWI and Drug Courts.  Both programs are filling up quickly.  Prosecutor Heather Miller says helping non-profits is a major component required for offenders to complete the program.

Miller would like to see that service expanded to help more groups in the area, but she says they need some help identifying those opportunities.

If you’re in need of some extra hands, call 317-3910 to see if your agency or organization qualifies to participate.

