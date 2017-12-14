Even symbols of American freedom have second homes at the Lake of the Ozarks. And you can check them out and learn more about them early next month. The popular events that comprise “Eagle Days” will return to Lake Ozark January 6th and 7th. Leading up to and during the event, kids in area schools will be getting presentations about the eagles as well as owls of Missouri. Programs are planned at Osage National Golf Resort, the Heritage Building, Willmore Lodge, and from the Celebration cruise ship. Michelle Cook says some of the best opportunities for viewing come below the dam on the Osage River, where a lot of the big birds have made a home.

NEWS-12-14-17 Michelle Cook Eagles - 14th December 2017

For more details on all the events planned, go to www.lakeoftheozarkseagledays.com