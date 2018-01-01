If you’ve been watching the skies recently, you may have been lucky enough to get a preview of a popular event coming up this weekend. Eagle Days is coming up Saturday and Sunday in Lake Ozark, and several eagles have already been spotted around the area.

That’s Michelle Cook from the Eagle Days committee. Festivities over the weekend will take place in several locations, including the Osage National Golf Resort, Heritage Elementary, and even on the water below the Bagnell Dam and on the Celebration cruise ship. For more information visit www.lakeoftheozarkseagledays.com.