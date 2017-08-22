News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Eclipse 2017 Team Coverage

solar eclipse

The KRMS news team was across the region Monday for team coverage of the Great American Eclipse.  News Director Reuben Perdue was on the lake.

A couple hundred people packed the Celebration Cruise boats to get a lake-top view of the solar eclipse.  The boat fulls of skywatchers included locals as well as people visiting the region from elsewhere.  Laura Gajda is originally from the area but now lives in New York.  She said she wanted to witness a piece of history.

      NEWS 082117 LAURA GAJDA - 22nd August 2017

Gerrie Price of Connecticut was also on the ship cruising near the Bagnell Dam.  She said her family chose the cruise because they were looking for a fun, and educational, family outing.

      NEWS 082117 GERRIE PRICE - 22nd August 2017

The cruise took about 90 minutes.

Reporter Mike Anthony was in the path of totality and filed this report:

eclipse path

Those who were fortunate enough to be in an area where Monday’s solar eclipse was in the path of totality were not disappointed. Other than maybe paying a few dollars for eye protection, the crowd that showed up at Tipton City Park, just north of Morgan County, say it was well worth every penny…

      NEWS-082217-ECLIPSE B - 22nd August 2017

If you missed the eclipse, you will have a second chance again in seven years, in 2024, when the next one will stretch from Mexico through the northeastern part of the country. The bootheel in Missouri will be along the path of totality.

