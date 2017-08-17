It’s the final countdown as the total solar eclipse will happen Monday stretching west to east across the country. But, with the possible once-in-a-lifetime event only expected to cover about a 70-mile wide swath, where would be the best viewing spot here at the Lake of the Ozarks? Angela Speck, Director of Astronomy at the University of Missouri in Columbia, says to head north…

17th August 2017

The total eclipse will take place between 1:00-1:15pm and last 90 seconds to maybe a couple minutes. Those not in the path of totality, here in the Lake Area, will still be able to experience probably more than 90 percent of totality.