News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Eclipse Countdown is On

By Leave a Comment

It’s the final countdown as the total solar eclipse will happen Monday stretching west to east across the country. But, with the possible once-in-a-lifetime event only expected to cover about a 70-mile wide swath, where would be the best viewing spot here at the Lake of the Ozarks? Angela Speck, Director of Astronomy at the University of Missouri in Columbia, says to head north…

      NEWS-081717-ECLIPSE - 17th August 2017

The total eclipse will take place between 1:00-1:15pm and last 90 seconds to maybe a couple minutes. Those not in the path of totality, here in the Lake Area, will still be able to experience probably more than 90 percent of totality.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.