Eclipse Having Economic Impact on Region

Despite only a small part of the tri-county area being in the path of totality, the solar eclipse on Monday is already having a major financial impact on the Lake Area. Several hotels, inns, etc. contacted by KRMS News have indicated that occupancy is spiking for the weekend and through, at least, Monday. Many of those not feeling the occupancy spike, as of Thursday, say they expect to start booking a few more rooms than usual before the end of the weekend. Areas in the path of totality are pretty much sold out when it comes to hotels and motels. Totality will begin in northwestern Missouri before angling its way through central Missouri. It’s believed that many of the first to witness the eclipse in northwestern Missouri will then make their ways to our region afterward for a chance to see it again…as many as 500-thousand visitors, or more, are expected to come from out of state to get a good vantage point here in the Show-Me State.

