Economic Development Meeting Tuesday

A group of local government officials will take a look back at the economy from last year and look ahead to what’s coming in 2018 when they meet next week.  The Economic Development Advisory Committee of the Council of Local Governments meets Tuesday in Laurie.  The guest speaker will be Michele Kroll from the Missouri University Extension Office.  She’ll be providing a snapshot review of the 2017 economy and a projection for what’s ahead.  K.C. Cloke from the Lake Area Chamber and Kathy Hueste of Lake Career & Technical Center will also address the committee.  They’ll be providing an update on the Certified Work Ready Community initiative.  That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 2pm in Laurie City Hall.

