Eight Busted for Drug Charges

A good deed never goes unpunished.  In this case, it was the recipients of the good deed getting punished.  Two people are facing drug charges after their car broke down in Linn Creek.  Police Chief Greg Berry says when they stopped to help the pair out, they observed pot in plain sight in the vehicle.  Rebecca Blaine of Osage Beach and Michael Hartwell of Camdenton are both facing charges for possession of a controlled substance other than 35 grams or less of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.  Blaine is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Several felony drug charges are pending against two lake area residents arrested in Osage Beach.  34-year old Jeremy Tibbs of Osage Beach and 35-year old Tiffanie Davis of Brumley are each charged with trafficking.  It’s a class-C felony against Davis and a class A charge against Tibbs. Tibbs is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of paraphernalia.  Davis faces additional charges of possessing  a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession of paraphernalia.

A late night trip to the storage shed landed two men in jail.  Osage Beach Police were checking on a vehicle at 54 Storage just after midnight December 16th.  They found Timothy Crowley of Camdenton with a storage unit open and spotted a needle on the ground.  After further investigation they found Jeffrey Milligan of Osage Beach hiding in the back of the unit.  Crowley was charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and a misdemeanor for possession of pot or a synthetic cannabinoid.  Milligan faces multiple counts, including three charges of possession of paraphernalia and a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.

A Springfield man and an Osage Beach resident face drug charges in two separate arrests. Brian Abbott of Springfield was arrested in Camden County and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana along with three motor vehicle violations. Patrick Parkhurst was arrested by Lake Ozark police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance other than 35 grams or less of marijuana.

