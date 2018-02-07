The Eldon Fire Department will be getting a boost in training over the next several months. The department has seven members taking part in training to become state certified firefighters. That translates to putting in two nights a week and a few Saturdays along the way to acquire the skills needed to pass the state’s requirements for certification. The class is being hosted by the Rocky Mount Fire District with instructors coming in from surrounding agencies.
