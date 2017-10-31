Firefighters in Eldon may be asking for help from the public to purchase new equipment. National standards call for departments to replace their structural equipment and air packs every ten years. Captain and Training Officer Trapper Meadors says they’re way beyond that benchmark.

NEWS-10-31-17 Trapper Meadors Equipment 1 - 31st October 2017

They need to replace gear for 21 firefighters at a cost of up to $2700 per set. It’s a hefty price tag and Meadors says if the city can’t pay for it from the budget, the firefighters will help out with fundraising events.

NEWS-10-31-17 Trapper Meadors Equipment 2 - 31st October 2017

Eldon’s firefighters handle 1200-1500 calls a year, a work rate that Meadors says contributes to further degradation of the equipment.