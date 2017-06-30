An Eldon man finds himself facing felony drug charges after being busted this week in Miller County. That’s according to a report from the highway patrol which indicated that 28-year-old Gregory Muncy was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance-Prior Offender. Muncy was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia and Failing to Signal. Muncy was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.