A 37-year-old Eldon area man is being held in the Morgan County Jail on several sex-related charges. Thomas Garcia, Senior, is charged with one class-A felony count of child molestation which allegedly happened on, or about, June 5th of this year. Garcia is also charged with two felony counts each of statutory rape and statutory sodomy, those incidents allegedly happening back on January 1st of this year and December 24th of 2012. Garcia had been scheduled to be in court earlier this week for a hearing on bond which was set at $350-thousand.