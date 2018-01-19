An Eldon man has been indicted on federal charges alleging sexual activity with a minor. U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison says 36-year old James Anthony Guthrie III spent two years grooming a child online. He was indicted on charges of enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and attempting to produce child porn. The incidents took place between December 1, 2015 and December 18th of last year. The child, who was in North Carolina, was between the ages of 12 and 16.