News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Eldon Man Faces Federal Charges for Sex Crimes With a Child

By Leave a Comment

DOJ Seal 2

An Eldon man has been indicted on federal charges alleging sexual activity with a minor.  U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison says 36-year old James Anthony Guthrie III spent two years grooming a child online.  He was indicted on charges of enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and attempting to produce child porn.  The incidents took place between December 1, 2015 and December 18th of last year.  The child, who was in North Carolina, was between the ages of 12 and 16.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.