Eldon Man Pulls Knife on Deputies

12-13-17 JOHN MELTON

An Eldon man who refused to drop a knife when confronted by deputies finds himself in the Miller County Jail. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the incident happened back on December 6th when deputies were investigating a trespassing report near Eldon. Upon arrival, John Melton allegedly pulled a fixed blade knife and threatened the deputies who ordered him to drop the weapon. Melton refused and a brief struggle ensued with deputies taking Melton into custody. Melton also, reportedly, had multiple open knives and a hatchet on his person. He’s being held on a $75-thousand bond for unlawful use of a weapon and on a no-bond warrant for a probation violation.

 

 

