A 19-year-old from Eldon will spend some time in the Department of Corrections after entering guilty pleas, last week in Miller County, to charges of First Degree Burglary and First Degree Tampering with an Automobile. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey says Jason Osier was sentenced to six years on each of the charges in connection to incidents which happened in Eldon back in March and November of 2016. Osier could have been sentenced up to seven years on the tampering charge and up to 15 years on the burglary charge. As it is, the six year sentences are to be served concurrently.