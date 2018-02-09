A bill working its way through the legislature would eliminate some municipal elections. Lawmakers say House Bill 1446 will save taxpayers money by allowing more people to assume office without a vote. Currently, cities, towns, or villages with less than 1,000 people already have this rule. The bill would extend the exemption to towns with 2,000 people or less. In certain unopposed races, or elections where the number of candidates equals the number of seats available, the towns can skip the election and those on the ballot would automatically be awarded those seats. The bill has passed the house and is now in the senate for their consideration.