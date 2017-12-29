Authorities say a staff member at a center for troubled teens had sex with a 14-year old girl he met there. According to the probable cause statement, the teenager developed a crush on Bradley Ryan Russell of Lake Ozark when started working at Calo in August. When the girl had a chance to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at a vacation condo with another friend and family from Calo, she made arrangements to sneak out at night to meet Russell. The two allegedly had sex at least twice that weekend. Russell is charged with two counts of second-degree statutory rape and four counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.