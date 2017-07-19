(Mersadiez Shiann Rohr and Matthew Fischer, aka Michael Piznarski)

UPDATE: Matthew Fischer, aka Michael Piznarski, has been taken into custody in Pettis County. Mersadiez Rohr and the 2004 GMC Yukon are still missing.

ORIGINAL STORY

An endangered person advisory has been issued in Morgan County for a missing 14-year-old girl. The highway patrol says the report from a home in the 13-hundred block of Highway-DD in Smithton was received at 9:30 Tuesday night. Mersadiez Shiann Rohr is believed to be in the company of Matthew Fischer who also goes by the name of Michael Piznarski. Mersadiez is described as 5-1, 138 pounds, sandy hair, and blue eyes with fair complexion. Fischer, aka Piznarski, is described as a 28-year-old registered sex offender from the State of New York, 6-foot, 174 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes with a fair complexion. The two could be traveling in the family vehicle, a tan or beige 2004 GMC Yukon with Missouri plates MH2-P0D and heading in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information should immediately contact local law enforcement.