News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Endangered Person Advisory Issued In Camden County

By Leave a Comment

 Rogers Lesley

Rogers Philip

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a Camden County woman. 40 year old Lesley Rogers was supposed to meet with her ex-husband, 44 year old Phillip Rogers, about custody issues in Camdenton on Sunday, but her vehicle was found near Camelot Estates the next day and she hasn’t been heard from since. Lesley is a white female, around 5’3, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving her 2012 GMC Sierra with Missouri Plate 0CY 975 and wearing a white sleeveless shirt, shorts, and flip flops. Police are also searching for Phillip as a possible suspect. Phillip is a white male, 5’9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.