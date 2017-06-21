An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a Camden County woman. 40 year old Lesley Rogers was supposed to meet with her ex-husband, 44 year old Phillip Rogers, about custody issues in Camdenton on Sunday, but her vehicle was found near Camelot Estates the next day and she hasn’t been heard from since. Lesley is a white female, around 5’3, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving her 2012 GMC Sierra with Missouri Plate 0CY 975 and wearing a white sleeveless shirt, shorts, and flip flops. Police are also searching for Phillip as a possible suspect. Phillip is a white male, 5’9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.