UPDATE: This advisory has been CANCELLED. Jasmine was located and found to be safe.

An endangered person advisory has been issued out of Cooper County. New Franklin Police say a 13-year old girl may be in jeopardy. Theodore Postak took off with his 13-year old daughter, Jasmine, and has refused to return the girl or meet with law enforcement.

Jasmine is described as 5’3, 115 lbs blonde hair, blue eyes, fair complexion wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings, and pink shoes.

Theodore Postak is 53-years old, 5’8, 130lbs with brown shaved hair, blue eyes, fair complexion wearing blue jeans and boots.Â He is a convicted felon currently facing additional charges.

The vehicle is a gray GMC pickup last seen on Highway 40 in Cooper County. Anyone with information or who thinks you see the Postaks should call 911 immediately or contact New Franklin Police at 660-848-2075.