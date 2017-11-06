News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

***ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELLED***

By Leave a Comment

theodore postak

 

UPDATE:  This advisory has been CANCELLED.  Jasmine was located and found to be safe.

An endangered person advisory has been issued out of Cooper County.  New Franklin Police say a 13-year old girl may be in jeopardy.  Theodore Postak took off with his 13-year old daughter, Jasmine, and has refused to return the girl or meet with law enforcement.

Jasmine is described as 5’3, 115 lbs blonde hair, blue eyes, fair complexion wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings, and pink shoes.

Theodore Postak is 53-years old, 5’8, 130lbs with brown shaved hair, blue eyes, fair complexion wearing blue jeans and boots.Â  He is a convicted felon currently facing additional charges.

The vehicle is a gray GMC pickup last seen on Highway 40 in Cooper County. Anyone with information or who thinks you see the Postaks should call 911 immediately or contact New Franklin Police at 660-848-2075.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.