The future is looking bright for the City of Osage Beach with the sky being the limit for 2018 and beyond…that’s according to Administrator Jeana Woods who says 2017 is coming to an end on a bright fiscal note.

NEWS-12-13-17 Prosperous OB - 13th December 2017

The 2018 operating budget for Osage Beach is set for about 28.5 million dollars…actually down six-percent due to some of the bigger projects now being complete. Woods also says she expects much of the same fiscal prosperity to continue into 2019.