Endsley Trial Moved to October

ENDSLEY

The double first-degree murder trial of a Camdenton area man which had been set to go before a jury next week is now back on the docket for the first week of October. 55-year-old Steven Ray Endsley is charged with two murder counts along with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of burglary and arson. The charges stem from a mobile home fire on Parkway Court just south of Camdenton in late August, of last year, in which mother and daughter Teresa Jackson and Danielle Smith died in the blaze. Endsley, reportedly, had had a history of disputes with Jackson and Smith, apparently, over the issue of sexual orientation. The trial was set to begin next week but postponed when Circuit Judge Stan Moore recused himself. The case, which is being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue, will now be presided over by the Honorable Peggy Richardson.

 

