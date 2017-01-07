News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Escapee Captured in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

getimage-aspx

An inmate who was able to escape last weekend during a visit to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon is back in jail after being taken into custody in Camden County. A highway patrol report indicates that 35-year-old Clarence “DJ” Proctor, who has an Eldon address, was arrested shortly before 8:00 Friday night. Proctor, who had been wanted on two felony failure to appear warrants for tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest along with a non-support charge, is back in the Laclede County Jail now, also, facing an escape charge. Bond for the escape was set at $50-thousand.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.