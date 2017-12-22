As always, the Highway Patrol is urging motorists to exercise extra caution as they travel for the holidays over the next two weekends. Last year during the Christmas holiday period there were 885 crashes involving five fatalities and 314 injuries. New Year’s was an even more dangerous period, with 539 accidents reported, resulting in eight deaths and 302 injuries. The patrol says you should check the forecast for your travel route in advance and prepare accordingly. If you do have an emergency along the highways, you can dial *55 on your cell phone for help. That will ring directly into the nearest patrol headquarters.