Some much needed and welcome relief in the 26th Judicial Circuit Court. Presiding over the circuit are now three judges instead of what had been only two in the past. Judge Kenneth Hayden says the collaborative effort of many will mean a higher level of service with more frequent hearings being put on the dockets.

NEWS-012317-EXTRA JUDGE - 23rd January 2017

Along with Hayden, serving as circuit judges are now Stan Moore and Peggy Richardson. Richardson served on the associate circuit bench in Moniteau County before being appointed by, then-Governor, Jay Nixon. Replacing Richardson in Moniteau County is Aaron J. Martin who was also appointed by Nixon. The 26th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Camden, Miller, Morgan, Laclede and Moniteau counties.