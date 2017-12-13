A registered sex offender in the Lake Area already busted twice for failing to register is in hot water again…this time in Miller County. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says 46-year-old Robert McKie, of Eldon, now faces a new charge of failing to register. McKie previously failed to register as an offender in Ray County and Clay County. His original offenses happened in June of 1996 and in January 1997 when he was charged in Camden County with statutory sodomy…his victim 15-years-old at the time. McKie was being held on the newest failure to register charge in the Miller County Jail…his bond was set at $25-thousand.